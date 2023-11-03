Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after buying an additional 356,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $12.44 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.