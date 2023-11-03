Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,720 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

NYSE NGS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a PE ratio of 244.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGS

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.