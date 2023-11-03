Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi boosted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $332.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.60. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

