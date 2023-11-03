Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $834,603 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.