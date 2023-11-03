Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,968 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,444,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 247,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

In other news, Director Lisa Brezonik acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $89,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.