Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $30.22.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
