Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,526 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

