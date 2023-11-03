Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 447.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,497.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 292,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $539,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNS opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $318.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

