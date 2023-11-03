Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,356,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $137.40 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

