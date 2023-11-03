Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,450,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,262,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.82. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $203.24 and a one year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.