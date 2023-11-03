Wayne T. Smith Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 13.0 %

NYSE CYH opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 106,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 683,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

