Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNEB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.33 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

