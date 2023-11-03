Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.31% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE:WHG opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.14. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 5.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.