Eyenovia’s (EYEN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eyenovia

Eyenovia Price Performance

EYEN stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,008,396.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.