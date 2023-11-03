WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $37.13 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

