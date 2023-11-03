Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,604,000 after acquiring an additional 477,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

