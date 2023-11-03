Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

WH opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

