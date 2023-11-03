Zacks Research Comments on HEICO Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,043,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

