Zacks Research Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

