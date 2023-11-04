16,856 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,604 shares of company stock valued at $410,312. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TARS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of TARS opened at $16.00 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.