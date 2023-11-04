39,969 Shares in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

SPRY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,547.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

