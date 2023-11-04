885 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $46,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 382.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 2.8 %

SAIA stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.02. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.83 and a 52 week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.