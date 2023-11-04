8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT Lowered to $5.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

8X8 Price Performance

8X8 stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,712 shares of company stock worth $183,469. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 98.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 131,687 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 703,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 126,496 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

