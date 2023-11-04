abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Mark Florance Purchases 267 Shares

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Florance purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £501.96 ($610.81).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAIF opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.34) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.71. abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £323.57 million, a PE ratio of -19,250.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110,000.00%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

