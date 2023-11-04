ADTRAN (ADTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $327.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.