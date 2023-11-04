Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of ADVM opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

