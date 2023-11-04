Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.23

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.23 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 96.25 ($1.17). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.19), with a volume of 462,651 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.06. The firm has a market cap of £155.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75.

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts:

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2%. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11,428.57%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aew Uk Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew Uk Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.