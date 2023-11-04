Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 6.2 %

ABNB opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.