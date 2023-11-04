Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

ABNB stock opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

