Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,026 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after buying an additional 4,014,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.