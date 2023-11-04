Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

