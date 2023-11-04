Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of ALKT opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,158 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

