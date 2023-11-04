Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

BIRD stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 40.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Allbirds during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

