Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 35,218 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 571,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

