Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,611 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 372.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,854 shares of company stock worth $85,834,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Medpace Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $274.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.17. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $282.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

