Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,365,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 921,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

