Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of HAS opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

