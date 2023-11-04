Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 432,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -488.87%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

