Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

EL opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

