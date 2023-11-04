Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,599.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,816.59. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,090.63.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.71%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

