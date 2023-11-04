Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 344,474 Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

