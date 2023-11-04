Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 104.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 184.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

