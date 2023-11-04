Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,152. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

