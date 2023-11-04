Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $335.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.25.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

