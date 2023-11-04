Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,811,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $118.90 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.