Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE AN opened at $140.00 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

