Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 54,914 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Shoe Carnival



Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

