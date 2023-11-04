American States Water (AWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American States Water by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.