Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $268.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $272.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.86 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average is $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.