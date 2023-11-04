Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,972,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 120,674 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 55,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

